Blue Sky by pandorasecho
Oh so briefly because I just was sitting in the pick up line at Daisy’s school with rain everywhere. Like usual. We have had 58 inches of rain in the 61 days of 2024.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
