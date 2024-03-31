Previous
Pink eggs by pandorasecho
Pink eggs

Happy Easter if you celebrate

Happy Trans Day of visibility if you are or love someone or just feel human.

The carvings remind me of my Dad and my Dad made the eggs out of gypsum at the wallboard plant where he worked until cancer took him out

The man looks like my Dad and mom bought him for me on a whale watching trip we took together soon after his funeral, the bear was from my childhood growing up in Yellowstone.
Lovely to read and see, a very happy Easter to you too…
