Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4623
Pink eggs
Happy Easter if you celebrate
Happy Trans Day of visibility if you are or love someone or just feel human.
The carvings remind me of my Dad and my Dad made the eggs out of gypsum at the wallboard plant where he worked until cancer took him out
The man looks like my Dad and mom bought him for me on a whale watching trip we took together soon after his funeral, the bear was from my childhood growing up in Yellowstone.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6905
photos
64
followers
67
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
Latest from all albums
2230
4620
2231
4621
2232
4622
4623
2233
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st March 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Beverley
ace
Lovely to read and see, a very happy Easter to you too…
March 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close