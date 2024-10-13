Previous
Next
Remembering by pandorasecho
Photo 4818

Remembering

Made a pear apple pie like grandma used to, and the cake my mom always made for my Dad’s birthday. Knew it was too much for one family of four so had to invite friends to share.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise