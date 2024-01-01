Sign up
Previous
44 / 365
Painting a day
Well, there are three days I did something else creative, like make a puppet or edit a photo, but for the most part, I succeeded. Sone days I did more than one so they aren’t even all shown, and after 30 hours, I might have learned a bit.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
View this month »
Tags
painting
,
watercolor
