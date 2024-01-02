Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
February watercolor
Second month spending an hour a day painting with a child’s watercolor set, one watercolor blending brush and copier paper.
It’s freeing to know if I hate it, the cost was small and I can just do another tomorrow.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
3
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful, Dixie.
February 28th, 2024
Lin
ace
This is awesome - Fav.
February 28th, 2024
