Photo 1574
We don’t have dogs
This father and son pair belong to the neighbors but their heart leads them here whenever Daisy sets foot outside
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1571
3839
1572
3840
1573
3841
1574
3842
