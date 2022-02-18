Sign up
Photo 1583
Painting by number
I ordered this from a group picture two mother’s days ago, and started it and forgot about it. By now most of the colors were thick and tarry until I added water. But I got restarted.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
