Photo 1607
Water spirit
Shooting the sun on ripples in my ice chest, I was startled to see a face, especially one wearing a bucket style rain hat like a sea captain might wear.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
