Previous
Next
Gotcha Foxy by pandorasecho
Photo 1907

Gotcha Foxy

And finally after 8 years of wanting a pet. The girl has a dog. She seems quite in love.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
522% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Foxy looks like she has settled in and found her perfect human. Daisy must be so happy
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise