Hi to the High School by pandorasecho
Photo 1915

Hi to the High School

The property across the fence from Sunset High school has has a skeleton waving through the fence since last October.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Willa Martin
OMG this is so funny and something we would see at our HS. lol!
April 19th, 2023  
