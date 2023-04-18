Previous
Singing by pandorasecho
Photo 1914

Singing

She baked brownies and lit the candles on them, and then was too excited to stand still while singing Happy Birthday to her Dad.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
