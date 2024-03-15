Previous
Comparison by pandorasecho
Deer painting 3/15/24 on watercolor paper. Bigfoot 1/9/24 ( https://365project.org/pandorasecho/projects/2024-01-09 )on copier paper. Two internet searched reference photos were used for a northern lights and deer image.
Dixie Goode

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is one of my favs so far!
March 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Love the colors here
March 15th, 2024  
