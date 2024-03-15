Sign up
Photo 2217
Comparison
Deer painting 3/15/24 on watercolor paper. Bigfoot 1/9/24 (
https://365project.org/pandorasecho/projects/2024-01-09
)on copier paper. Two internet searched reference photos were used for a northern lights and deer image.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
3
1
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6870
photos
64
followers
67
following
607% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th March 2024 10:45am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is one of my favs so far!
March 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Love the colors here
March 15th, 2024
