Collaborative Collage by pattytran
7 / 365

Collaborative Collage

I’m participating in the Postal Collage Project and added the mountain/trees cutout on the bottom to a collage that two other people worked on. Going to send it to the next person in my group so she can add to it!
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Patty Tran

@pattytran
