Previous
Next
Underwater Collage by pattytran
33 / 365

Underwater Collage

I work with an elderly collage enthusiast, Karen VanderVen, to help her create. Most of our work is collaborative, but this one is 95% hers.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Patty Tran

@pattytran
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise