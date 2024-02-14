Previous
Fake Flowers by pattytran
32 / 365

Fake Flowers

At Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse. I bought a bunch and took them to my studio.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Patty Tran

@pattytran
