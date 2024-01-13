Previous
Cottage Pie by pattytran
10 / 365

Cottage Pie

After baking! Yes, I finished cooking after midnight and stayed up longer to let this cook a bit before putting it in the fridge.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Patty Tran

@pattytran
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise