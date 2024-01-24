Previous
Duckpin Bowling by pattytran
Duckpin Bowling

My coworkers and I finally had a late holiday party: dinner at Thai Me Up in the South Side and then duckpin bowling and some games (skeeball, large Jenga) at Pins Mechanical Co. First time duckpin bowling… I prefer regular bowling instead.
Patty Tran

