Previous
Philippine Center of Pittsburgh Mural by pattytran
20 / 365

Philippine Center of Pittsburgh Mural

Had a wonderful dinner here tonight as part of the Filipino American Association of Pittsburgh’s Cafe Filipino. There was also karaoke; I sang one song with a couple friends!
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Patty Tran

@pattytran
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise