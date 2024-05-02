Previous
Bluebells and Ferns by paulabriggs
52 / 365

Bluebells and Ferns

Taking closeups of flowers before they fade. Just walking around thev yard on such a beautiful spring day!
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
