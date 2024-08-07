Previous
Stormy Night by paulabriggs
94 / 365

Stormy Night

Seen of the Smoky Mountains in Franklin, North Carolina.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
There's been a lot of that going around lately. Lovely layers of clouds and light.
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise