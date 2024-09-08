Sign up
103 / 365
Tea set
This was taken at the Red Lion Inn on our trip to Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Paula Briggs
365
SM-G990U2
8th September 2024 3:39pm
life
massachusetts
still
stockbridge
Kathy
ace
Good nook for the tea set.
September 8th, 2024
