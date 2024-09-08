Previous
Tea set by paulabriggs
103 / 365

Tea set

This was taken at the Red Lion Inn on our trip to Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Good nook for the tea set.
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise