Previous
104 / 365
Shack With Mossy Roof
Found on a walk in the Berkshire Botanical Gardens. Beautiful crisp September day.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
1
0
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
Tags
landscape
,
garden
,
hosta
,
moss
,
shack
Kathy
ace
Like the mossy roof and weathered sides. It’s a peaceful setting.
September 10th, 2024
