Previous
Elegant Teacup by paulabriggs
100 / 365

Elegant Teacup

Teacup on green pattern with gold gilt. The teacup was my Mom's.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise