13 / 365
“Music”
Yesterday I made my first attempt at combining 2 photos into 1. Today I tried taking it a step further by completely removing the background and playing about with light and colour.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
Jerzy
ace
Wow...excellent result. I really like this.
July 31st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good job- it blends well and works together to tell a story about your instrument.
July 31st, 2024
