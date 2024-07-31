Previous
“Music” by pbing
“Music”

Yesterday I made my first attempt at combining 2 photos into 1. Today I tried taking it a step further by completely removing the background and playing about with light and colour.
31st July 2024

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
Jerzy ace
Wow...excellent result. I really like this.
July 31st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good job- it blends well and works together to tell a story about your instrument.
July 31st, 2024  
