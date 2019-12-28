Previous
Macro Pencils by pcoulson
Photo 603

Macro Pencils

No chance for photo walks this week, just a quick tabletop shot pencils on a mirror to post.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Very cool image!
December 29th, 2019  
