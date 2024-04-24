Sign up
Photo 2167
Light on the water
Sunlight dancing on the water
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2167
Photo Details
Tags
water
beck
Hazel
I feel I hear the water too!
April 24th, 2024
Peter
@quietpurplehaze
Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and adding it as a Fav, it’s appreciated as always Hazel:)
April 24th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
Lovely scene and great photo
April 24th, 2024
