Previous
Photo 2347
Photography Books
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Books"
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4040
photos
82
followers
16
following
643% complete
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
6th November 2024 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
books
,
52wc-2024-w45
JackieR
ace
How often do you dip into these Peter??
November 7th, 2024
Anne
ace
That is quite a selection Peter!
November 7th, 2024
