Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2163
Bus Stop Shelter
Bus stop with shelter on the Huddersfield road in Huddersfield
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3850
photos
83
followers
16
following
592% complete
View this month »
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
20th April 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus stop
,
shelter
,
huddersfield
JackieR
ace
Oh that's a fabulous capture
April 20th, 2024
Kim Capson
ace
I love the architecture, and beautiful capture, Peter!
April 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Well that’s a very lovely bus shelter
April 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How marvellous - so much character..
April 20th, 2024
Dawn
ace
That’s a great bus shelter
April 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close