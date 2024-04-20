Previous
Bus Stop Shelter by pcoulson
Photo 2163

Bus Stop Shelter

Bus stop with shelter on the Huddersfield road in Huddersfield
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Oh that's a fabulous capture
April 20th, 2024  
Kim Capson ace
I love the architecture, and beautiful capture, Peter!
April 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Well that’s a very lovely bus shelter
April 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How marvellous - so much character..
April 20th, 2024  
Dawn ace
That’s a great bus shelter
April 20th, 2024  
