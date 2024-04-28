Sign up
Previous
Photo 2171
North Bridge, Halifax
Opened in 1871 amid chaotic crowd scenes it carried increasingly heavy traffic until it was by-passed by the hideous concrete Burdock Way in 1973. North bridge is still used to take traffic into the city centre.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
bridges
halifax
Annie D
ace
North Bridge - what a wonderful structure - so sad it was by-passed but awesome you can still see it
April 29th, 2024
