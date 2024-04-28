Previous
North Bridge, Halifax
North Bridge, Halifax

Opened in 1871 amid chaotic crowd scenes it carried increasingly heavy traffic until it was by-passed by the hideous concrete Burdock Way in 1973. North bridge is still used to take traffic into the city centre.
Annie D
North Bridge - what a wonderful structure - so sad it was by-passed but awesome you can still see it
