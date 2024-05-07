Previous
Dandelion Clock by pcoulson
Dandelion Clock

Macro image of a dandelion clock unfortunately it was getting blown around and is not as sharp as it looked in live view.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
KV ace
Looks gorgeous against the colorful, soft background. Fav!
May 7th, 2024  
