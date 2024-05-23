Previous
Next
Fruit Faces by pcoulson
Photo 2193

Fruit Faces

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge " Food Art"
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Genius idea!!!
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise