Previous
Photograhy Gear by pcoulson
Photo 2192

Photograhy Gear

My cameras over the years
Konica FS1 35mm, Minolta Dynax D7000i 35mm, Olympus OM10 35mm, Konica Minolta Dynax 7D, digital, Sony A77 digital, current on Sony A7R iv.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wow Peter. So many great cameras!
May 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What an array. It's interesting to see the changes along the line..
May 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
This is fascinating to see! How many years does this represent, Peter? (just curious)
May 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
That is quite a collection.
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise