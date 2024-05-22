Sign up
Photo 2192
Photograhy Gear
My cameras over the years
Konica FS1 35mm, Minolta Dynax D7000i 35mm, Olympus OM10 35mm, Konica Minolta Dynax 7D, digital, Sony A77 digital, current on Sony A7R iv.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
cameras
Lou Ann
ace
Wow Peter. So many great cameras!
May 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What an array. It's interesting to see the changes along the line..
May 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
This is fascinating to see! How many years does this represent, Peter? (just curious)
May 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
That is quite a collection.
May 22nd, 2024
