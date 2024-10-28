Previous
Wet Poppy by pcoulson
Photo 2338

Wet Poppy

Rained most of the day today
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Peter, with the red petals, the water droplets and your shallow dof! You made the most of a rainy day (photography-wise, anyhow :-) Fav
October 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Very sweet with those raindrops.
October 28th, 2024  
