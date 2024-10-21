Sign up
Previous
Photo 2331
Yorkshire Dogs Snout's
Yorkshire Dog Snout apples, discovered in a farm orchard today with a little lady bird photobomber, relatively rare Yorkshire Dog's Snout, unusual pear-shaped apples with a quite distinct flavour.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4024
photos
82
followers
16
following
638% complete
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st October 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
yorkshire
,
dog snot
Annie-Sue
ace
great little ladybird! And isn't nature strange and wonderful!
October 21st, 2024
