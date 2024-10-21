Previous
Yorkshire Dogs Snout's by pcoulson
Yorkshire Dogs Snout's

Yorkshire Dog Snout apples, discovered in a farm orchard today with a little lady bird photobomber, relatively rare Yorkshire Dog's Snout, unusual pear-shaped apples with a quite distinct flavour.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
great little ladybird! And isn't nature strange and wonderful!
October 21st, 2024  
