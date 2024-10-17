Previous
Cygnet by pcoulson
Cygnet

Captured this cygnet in the sun on the lake this afternoon.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs ace
Lovely shot. I love the water droplet on his beak
October 17th, 2024  
Heather ace
A lovely capture of the cygnet with the light and shadows playing on its plumage and the surrounding blues and greens! Fav
October 17th, 2024  
