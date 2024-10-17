Sign up
Photo 2327
Cygnet
Captured this cygnet in the sun on the lake this afternoon.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4020
photos
82
followers
16
following
637% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
17th October 2024 2:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
cygent
Babs
ace
Lovely shot. I love the water droplet on his beak
October 17th, 2024
Heather
ace
A lovely capture of the cygnet with the light and shadows playing on its plumage and the surrounding blues and greens! Fav
October 17th, 2024
