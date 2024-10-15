Sign up
Previous
Photo 2325
Bridge Reflections
Another shot taken at Nostall Priory yesterday
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4018
photos
82
followers
16
following
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th October 2024 11:59am
Privacy
Public
bridge
reflections
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2024
George
ace
Great composure.
October 15th, 2024
Heather
ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections! Fav
October 15th, 2024
