Super Moon by pcoulson
Super Moon

Had a go at the super moon not the must detailed surface, unfortunately its a bit cloudy here tonight
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
You still captured a lot of the texture, Peter! Really striking! Fav
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Super shot!
October 19th, 2024  
