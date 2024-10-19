Sign up
Photo 2329
Super Moon
Had a go at the super moon not the must detailed surface, unfortunately its a bit cloudy here tonight
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th October 2024 8:32pm
moon
luna
Heather
ace
You still captured a lot of the texture, Peter! Really striking! Fav
October 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Super shot!
October 19th, 2024
