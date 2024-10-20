Previous
Junior Parkrun by pcoulson
Junior Parkrun

Volunteered at Queens Park Parkrun Rochdale this morning, its a 2km run open to children from 4 to 14 years old, and yes mums and dads can run with their children but don't record a time
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
638% complete

Photo Details

