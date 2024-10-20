Sign up
Photo 2330
Junior Parkrun
Volunteered at Queens Park Parkrun Rochdale this morning, its a 2km run open to children from 4 to 14 years old, and yes mums and dads can run with their children but don't record a time
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4023
photos
82
followers
16
following
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
20th October 2024 9:16am
Tags
juniors
,
rochdale
,
parkrun
