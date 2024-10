Spitfire

1944 Spitfire Mk T.9 ML295 flew passed me on my walk today, unfortunatly a little to far away to get a sharp image,

In total ML295 completed 67 sorties between 2nd June 1944 and 30th July 1944, mostly over German occupied areas of Northern France including dogfights,

ML295 moved to Biggin Hill where it underwent restoration and conversion to a two seat configuration, the first post restoration flight on 14th January 2022 at Biggin Hill,