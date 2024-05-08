Sign up
Previous
Photo 2180
Bluebells
Closeup of some common bluebells
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
flowers
,
bluebells
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How gorgeous - so different to ours.
May 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up, Peter, with lovely light on the blues and greens! I see now why Jeremy
@jeremyccc
asked me if our scilla are like your bluebells. I see they are quite similar. Fav
May 8th, 2024
