Cricket Match by pcoulson
Cricket Match

Captured this action shot unfortunately pressed the button to soon, the ball was just about to strike the wickets a milli second later would have been perfect
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C
A fun shot
May 12th, 2024  
Dianne
Still great action but seeing those bails flying would have been spectacular!
May 12th, 2024  
