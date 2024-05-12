Sign up
Photo 2184
Cricket Match
Captured this action shot unfortunately pressed the button to soon, the ball was just about to strike the wickets a milli second later would have been perfect
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3871
photos
85
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th May 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
action
,
cricket
,
sport
,
sportsaction21
Corinne C
ace
A fun shot
May 12th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Still great action but seeing those bails flying would have been spectacular!
May 12th, 2024
