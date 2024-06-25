Previous
Altar and Window by pcoulson
Altar and Window

Inside St Martins Parish Church Bowness on Windermere.
Built in 1483, walls painted in the 17th century and still in use today.
25th June 2024

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Heather ace
Such an impressive stained glass window and altar well captured, Peter!
June 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2024  
