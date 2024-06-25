Sign up
Previous
230 / 365
Altar and Window
Inside St Martins Parish Church Bowness on Windermere.
Built in 1483, walls painted in the 17th century and still in use today.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
church
Heather
ace
Such an impressive stained glass window and altar well captured, Peter!
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2024
