Previous
228 / 365
Lens Flare
My entry in Capture 52 challenge "Sun Flare"
one I missed three weeks ago no need to comment just catching up,
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th June 2024 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flare
,
52wc-2024-w22
