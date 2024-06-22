Sign up
229 / 365
Lego Ducati 2
Posted for Lou Ann
@louannwarren
this is what it looks like in colour Lou Ann
No need to comment
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd June 2024 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
ducati
Corinne C
ace
They are so nice!
June 22nd, 2024
