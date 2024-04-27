Anne Lister

Sculpture of local lady Anne Lister in the Piece Hall in Halifax, the bronze sculpture called Contemplation is the work of Diane Lawrenson,

Anne Lister (1791–1840), was a wealthy English diarist, businesswoman and independent landowner, living at Shibden Hall in Calderdale, West Yorkshire she often took long trips abroad and was renowned in her time for dressing always in black without bothering to indulge in feminine frills, she had many long-term lesbian affairs and became known to locals as ‘Gentleman Jack’ because of her lifestyle,



