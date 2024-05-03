Previous
Ring O' Bells by pcoulson
Photo 2175

Ring O' Bells

Painting of Anne Lister on the side wall of the Ring O' Bell's pub in Halifax taken yesterday
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
thought it was Freida Kahlo at first!
May 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great mural of her.
May 3rd, 2024  
Heather ace
A great angle to capture this striking mural! (I see she is wearing black, as you described earlier, Peter)
May 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely composition that shows this gorgeous mural within its environment
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise