Previous
Photo 2175
Ring O' Bells
Painting of Anne Lister on the side wall of the Ring O' Bell's pub in Halifax taken yesterday
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
4
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3862
photos
84
followers
16
following
595% complete
View this month »
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd May 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
halifax
,
anne lister
,
ring o' bells
Annie-Sue
ace
thought it was Freida Kahlo at first!
May 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great mural of her.
May 3rd, 2024
Heather
ace
A great angle to capture this striking mural! (I see she is wearing black, as you described earlier, Peter)
May 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition that shows this gorgeous mural within its environment
May 3rd, 2024
