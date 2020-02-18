Sign up
Photo 655
Banana Split
My entry in his weeks Capture 25 "Bucket List"
this was on my photographic bucket list a floating banana with a reflection to add to the challenge. posting early it's camera club compitition night.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2305
photos
72
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th February 2020 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
banana
,
52wc-2020-w8
Diana
ace
amazing capture and great reflection.
February 18th, 2020
