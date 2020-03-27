Previous
Window Rainbow by pcoulson
Photo 693

Window Rainbow

My next door neighbours 7 year old daughter painted her own rainbow artwork and placed it in the window to spread hope and cheer during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, inline with children all over the world.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Louise & Ken ace
Only this morning I read about children placing rainbows in their windows!
March 27th, 2020  
