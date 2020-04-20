Previous
Red Tulip by pcoulson
Red Tulip

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Red" one of the many red Tulips in our garden
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Dianne
Such a vibrant photograph and beautiful focus too.
April 20th, 2020  
Peter ace
@dide Wow that was quick Dianne, thank you so much for your lovely comment, we have a few shades of red this one being the brightest:)
April 20th, 2020  
