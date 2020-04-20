Sign up
Photo 717
Red Tulip
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Red" one of the many red Tulips in our garden
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2372
photos
74
followers
13
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
20th April 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
macro
,
tulip
,
garden
,
30-shots2020
,
52wc-2020-w17
Dianne
Such a vibrant photograph and beautiful focus too.
April 20th, 2020
Peter
ace
@dide
Wow that was quick Dianne, thank you so much for your lovely comment, we have a few shades of red this one being the brightest:)
April 20th, 2020
