Two Stamps

My entry in the current macro challenge "Stamps"

A one penny British postage stamp from the reign of Edward VII King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain

A franking stamp from the Spilby post office for the 9:15 am collection on July 5th 1905.

from a postcard from her brother William in Spilsby Lincolnshire to my grandmother in Lincoln the only way to keep in touch in 1905.